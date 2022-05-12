IAF officer honey-trapped, ends up sharing sensitive info with foreign agent

Delhi: The crime branch of Delhi police has arrested an Indian Air Force sergeant for allegedly leaking sensitive information about defence installations to a foreign agent.

The IAF officer was arrested on May 6 on espionage charges.

The official, the police said, had been honey-trapped by a woman and allegedly ended up sharing sensitive information with her.

The arrested sergeant has been identified as Devendra Kumar Sharma, who belongs to Kanpur and was working as an administrative assistant (GD) at the Air Force Records Office at Suboroto Park, New Delhi.

A senior police officer said, "On May 6, the Delhi police crime branch received inputs about the suspicious activities of a sergeant of the Indian Air Force. It was informed that he has been honey-trapped and made available some classified information to his contact, suspected to belong to some other country."

The police said it was suspected that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, was involved in the affair.

Acting on inputs, a team zeroed in on Sharma and arrested him. "Further probe revealed that Sharma had leaked sensitive information about defence installations and Air Force personnel through electronic means to the agent of the adversary country after deceitfully obtaining the same from computers and other files. He had also received money from the agent for leaking the information," the officer said.

The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the accused's wife.

The Delhi police have booked Sharma under the Official Secrets Act. Incriminating evidence such as electronic gadgets and documents were also seized from the accused.

"Investigation is going on to unearth the whole conspiracy and to track the person who was in touch with Sharma. It has been found that the phone number that Sharma was getting calls from was of an Indian service provider. Hence, the details have been sought and further probe is underway," the officer added.—ANI