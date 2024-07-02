    Menu
    I.N.D.I.A. will do away with EVMs when it comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav

    The Hawk
    July2/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    During a debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address, Yadav emphasized that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance intends to eliminate the use of EVMs once in power.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

    New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will not trust EVMs even if he wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

    Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the president's address, Yadav said the I.N.D.I.A. alliance will do away with EVMs when it comes to power.

    "When the Model Code of Conduct was imposed, the government and the commission were favouring some people. I do not want to go into details. Somewhere a question has been raised on that institution as well," Yadav said in an apparent reference to the Election Commission.

    "I did not trust EVMs yesterday, I don't trust them today. And even if I win all 80 seats, I will not trust EVMs," he said.

    "... the issue of EVMs is not dead, and we Samajwadis will remain adamant on it," Yadav added.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later said it would be better if questions were not raised on the impartiality of the Election Commission.

    —PTI

