I.N.D.I.A. slams BJP for 'celebrations' at HQ on day security personnel killed by terrorists in J-K

Mumbai: The Congress, along with several other parties in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, criticised the BJP on Thursday for holding "celebrations" to mark the success of the G20 Summit on the same day that terrorists killed security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a gunfight broke out in the Garol region of the Anantnag district, resulting in the deaths of Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat. Another casualty was a military jawan.

Col. (ret.) Rohit Chaudhary, Chairman of the Congress' Ex-Servicemen Department, made these claims at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters here. He claimed the prime minister showed "shameless insensitivity" towards the martyred officers and soldiers by continuing his "self-praising celebrations" at the BJP headquarters while news of the incident was being flashed.—Inputs from Agencies