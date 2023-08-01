I.N.D.I.A. bloc to oppose Delhi services bill, AAP hopes many BJP MPs will vote against it too

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared on Tuesday that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties will oppose the Delhi services bill, calling it the "most undemocratic" piece of legislation, and expressing optimism that many MPs of the ruling BJP will also vote against it to defend the Constitution.

National spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha, called the bill's introduction in Lok Sabha a "desperate attempt" by the Narendra Modi administration to take power away from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and make the Delhi government "ineffective."

Despite strong resistance from members of parliament, the Union government has introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

In response to the criticism, Home Minister Amit Shah said it was "politically motivated" and that Parliament has the authority to pass rules governing Delhi.

The law is meant to replace an ordinance that was passed on May 19 and gives the lieutenant governor the last say on transfers and postings inside the local government.

The ruling by the Supreme Court on May 11 that gave the elected AAP dispensation control over services, including the transfer and posting of city workers, was effectively overturned by the law.

According to Chadha, "babucracy" will supplant democracy in Delhi because the bill would give the bureaucracy and the lieutenant governor too much power.

He went on to say that the proposed legislation to replace the law was even worse.

This is an assault on our judicial system, which only recently sided with Delhi's democratically elected administration. The federal system, democracy, and constitution of India are being threatened, Chadha said.

The AAP lawmaker claimed that the bill would be opposed by the entire INDIA group.

'Satya' (truth) and 'asatya' (lying), 'dharma' (righteousness) and 'adharma' (sin) are at odds in this conflict. While the BJP practises "adharma," we uphold "dharma" and "satya." In the end, I pray that dharma wins," Chadha added.

"It is my core belief that many MPs who sit on the treasury benches will also rise to the occasion and come forward to protect India's Constitution," he continued.—Inputs from Agencies