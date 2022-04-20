I would be upset if don't win award for 'Udta Punjab': Alia

Mumbai: The film revolved around the insurgence of substance abuse among the young people in Punjab, through the stories of a rock star, a migrant labourer, a doctor and a policeman. Alia Bhatt is all praise for the Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Neerja", but says she would be upset if she does not win an award for her widely acclaimed performance in "Udta Punjab". During a recent episode of "Koffee with Karan", when show host Karan Johar asked the actress if her "Udta Punjab" act was the performance of the year and if she felt her acting was better than Sonam Kapoor's in "Neerja", Alia said, "Honestly, I think that Sonam was very good in 'Neerja'." When further asked whether she would be upset if she does not bag the best actress award, the actress said, "I will be upset. Not upset, but I would be like 'why not'?." In the Abhishek-Chaubey directed "Udta Punjab", Alia played the role of a migrant labourer. The film revolved around the insurgence of substance abuse among the young people in Punjab, through the stories of a rock star, a migrant labourer, a doctor and a policeman. Sonam essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who was shot and killed while saving hundreds of passengers on board Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists in September 1986. -PTI