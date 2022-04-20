I will return to Britain to continue cutting heads: Jihadi John

London: Swaggering in the desert and glowering menacingly at the camera, Islamic State terrorist group's infamous executioner Jihadi John has in a newly released video vowed to return to Britain and carry on cutting off heads. In a one-minute 17-second video, the knife-wielding fanatic, Mohammed Emwazi, who has taken part in the gruesome beheadings of at least seven hostages in Syria, including two Britons, vows to continue "cutting heads". According to a report in London-based Daily Mail, 27-year-old Emwazi promises a triumphant return to Britain with the terror group�s self-styled leader. Emwazi, who was last seen in a sickening IS video at the end of January, beheading Japanese hostage Kenji Goto, was identified in February as 27-year-old Londoner Mohammed Emwazi. In an eight-second excerpt obtained by Daily Mail, the camera pans away from a flatbed truck upon which a grenade-launcher was mounted to reveal a hooded Emwazi in profile. Swathed in black and wearing a cap under his hood, he then turns and stares directly into the lens before looking away to scan the desert. Emwazi, christened Jihadi John by western media, can be heard clearly saying in a British accent: "I will carry on cutting heads." A seven-second-long snippet of the full video has been released by British media, but the Daily Mail website claims to have spoken to a Free Syrian Army (FSA) member who had seen the whole one-minute 17-second video. �I am Mohammed Emwazi, I will soon go back to Britain... and carry on cutting heads,� the FSA member cited Emwazi as saying. Emwazi has appeared in seven videos released by IS since August 2014, when he beheaded US journalist James Foley. In September 2014, he appeared in a video showing the beheading of US journalist Steve Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines. IANS