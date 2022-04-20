I will never leave TV for films: Kavita Kaushik

New Delhi: Television actress Kavita Kaushik, best known for her role of a tough female cop Chandramukhi Chautala in comedy sitcom "FIR", says she does not want to to compromise her TV career to get into films. The 34-year-old actress, who will be seen competing with other stars on dance-based reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded", says she does not carry "false dreams" to be a big Bollywood actress and is very happy and content with her success on television. "TV is my territory and I am never going to leave it for films. I don't keep false dreams. I know no one will cast me opposite Salman or Shahrukh and I am not going to play side roles like sister or bhabhi. Television is where I have made it big, can work on my terms and play meaty roles," Kavita told PTI. The actress, who calls herself "very filmy", said she is going to miss the presence of former "Jhalak" judge Madhuri Dixit on the show. The Bollywood diva was part of the judging panel for the past three years but has opted out this season. "All the four judges this season are great and master of their art. But I am a very filmy person and with no Madhuri, I am surely going to miss that Bollywood heroine masala on the show," she said. Talking about the reason for taking up "Jhalak..." and not any other reality show the actress says, she wants to make herself grow not only as a performer but as a person and this show solves the purpose. "I have been doing 'FIR' for the past nine years and have ended up adapting the body language of my character. I wanted to bring change in the way I present myself as an actor and in personal life, and I feel dancing is the best way to improve one's overall persona. Jhalak..." came at the right time when I was looking for a change," she said. Kavita, who has been associated with "FIR" for the past nine years and is still starring in it, said the comedy sitcom has "spoilt" her by giving both professional success and personal space. "FIR has spoilt me. I am the king of the show. I start shooting at 11am and not stretch it after 8.30pm. I am getting to play a strong character which is different from any other female character on television," she said. "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded", to be judged by Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde and Lauren Gottlieb. PTI