I Will Lay My Life If River Ganga Is Not Cleaned: Uma Bharti

Lucknow: Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Uma Bharti, today said that she could even lay her life if River Ganga was not cleaned. She said, Rs 20,000-crore Namami Gange Project was under way and would be completed by October 2018. Ms Bharti blamed the Uttar Pradesh Government for primarily delaying the project. "UP Government had placed several hurdles in the project and even asked the concerned District Magistrates not to give NOCs," she alleged. Addressing a press conference here, Ms Bharti, said that the project was now being completed at a faster pace after the UP Government gave the clearance in July 2016. "It's the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would be completed at any cost," she said while adding that even if there were any further delay in the project, she would undertake a 'padyatra' from Gangotri to Gangasagar to seek the support of the people. "Namami Gange Project is not an easy task and will take time. But still we will meet the deadline," she assured. However, the Union Minister announced that after BJP Government came to power in UP, it would order a probe into the Gomti Riverfront project. "The project is full of irregularities and violates the environment norms," she alleged. The Union Minister said that the Gomti Riverfront had been constructed just to benefit the mafias by the SP Government as funds were misused besides all environment norms were violated. "After coming to power we will order a high level committee to probe the matter," she said. UNI