I Was Terrified Of Being Alone: Lopez

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Lopez, who split from her husband Marc Anthony in 2012, says she was always "terrified" of being alone. Lopez's divorce was finalised in 2014, and Anthony has since remarried. Now, Lopez, whose twins -- Emme Anthony and Max Anthony -- have graced the cover of People magazine for the second time in six years, has spoken to the magazine about the 'fear' she wanted to face, reports eonline.com. Recalling their breakup, the "Boy Next Door" actress said: "It was awful. But I had to make a commitment to myself to be alone -- no flirting. No possibility of anything. No boys in any way, shape or form. I said, 'I'm shutting it down.' I'd never been alone. I grew up sleeping in a bed with my two sisters." "When I became famous, I was surrounded by people and always had a boyfriend or a husband or some relationship, one after the other. At night I said to myself, 'You're not working. The kids are asleep. What do you like to do, Jen?' I didn't know. It was always, 'What does he want to do?' "It was very eye-opening to me to spend time completely by myself. I was terrified of being alone: The idea that we are alone in this world, we were born alone, we die alone-it sent panic through my body. I said, 'I have to face this fear,' and I did," she added.