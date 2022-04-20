I was not stressed out about my look at Cannes: Aishwarya

Mumbai:�Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is busy promoting her upcoming film "Sarbjit", says she was not under stress about her red carpet look at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. "I was not nervous (for the look at the Cannes) as it has been 15 years representing L'Oreal here. I have been a part of the jury here for two years or so and had come here for 'Devdas'. "I belong to showbiz forever so plain dress up has become a way of life depending upon the occasion," Aishwarya said in an interview here. The former Miss World was not bothered by the fashion police as she walked the red carpet at the festival. "I am an actor by my career choice. I enjoy fashion and I treat it like art and I have a life, a family. So, I am not focusing on all of this. So it (look) doesn't stress me out.. It doesn't get me nervous.. I am a professional," she added. Thanks to her hectic schedule, Aishwarya was busy promoting her film and could not get enough time to look at the wardrobe. "I did not had the time to look at all the choices that the fashion industry was wonderfully keen on spoiling me with, because I was very busy with 'Sarbjit' promotions," she said. "But within the little collection I had gone through I was prepared for some pieces that had come handy because when we come here it's just that we have to nosedive into the schedule that is pre-planned. But I am having fun with it," she added. The 42-year-old actress jokingly said she keeps teasing everyone that one day she will walk in white shirt and jeans on the red carpet. Aishwarya is celebrating 15 years of representing India and L'Oreal at the French Riviera. "Sarbjit", a film about a sister's fight for getting justice for her brother, who is convicted and sentenced to death in Pakistan was screened at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya, who is representing cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris, turned heads at the red carpet event wearing a studded champagne coloured couture gown by Kuwait's designer Ali Younes. On day two, she looked gorgeous in a red gown. On another occasion, she was also seen in a heavily embellished floor-sweeping, golden-brown coloured 'bandhgala' jacket.