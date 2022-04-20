I was called silly for doing 'Fashion': Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: With the success of content-driven films led by women like Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut, one lady who is sitting back and smiling is Priyanka Chopra, who recalls how she was called "silly" for choosing to do a movie like "Fashion" back in 2008. Having watched Anushka's production "NH10", Priyanka was all praise for the latter for keeping the flag of "girl power" flying high. "Der aaye durust aaye. Just saw NH10 @AnushkaSharma! So proud of you... As a woman, an actor and a producer. Keep the flag flying high babe #GirlPower," the National Award winning actress posted on Twitter on Friday. She added: "So good to see such amazing content driven films led by girls!it was so hard to get people 2 believe in us when I started. We were always 2nd. "I was called silly for doing Fashion. As if it would harm my career! Hah! Look at us now! This movement will soon be a revolution! #ProudFemale." So happy is Priyanka with this whiff of change in the film industry that she is now eager to watch Deepika Padukone-starrer "Piku" and Kangana Ranaut's dual avatar in "Tanu Weds Manu Returns". "Can�t wait to watch Piku n TanuWedsManu! GirlPower always,� the �Gunday� actress tweeted. IANS