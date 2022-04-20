I want to help build MMA in India: Ritu Phogat

Singapore: India's star athlete and ONE Championship fighter Ritu Phogat has stated just like Khabib Nurmagemenov brought Mixed Martial Arts to Russia, she also wants to help MMA get exposure in India.

"Just like how Khabib Nurmagemenov brought MMA to Russia, I want to help build MMA in India. I dedicate my journey to every woman in the country who has the ability to shatter the glass ceiling and break away from the norms - for herself and the sake of the society," Phogat said in a statement.

The 25-year-old is slated to compete against Jomary Torres of Philippines in 'ONE: Big Bang event' on December 4, one of the two ONE Championship events which will be taking place next month.

"Yes, I am super excited to be back in the Circle although it is just one month after my previous victory in ONE: Inside The Maxtrix. I feel fit and ready for the next challenge as I am training every day. I want to continue my momentum and finish strong for the year," said Phogat.

"Jomary is definitely one of the toughest I've faced but I am confident that I have what it takes to face her and level up my MMA game. Like I mentioned in all my interviews, I want to be India's first world Champion," she added.

ONE: Collision Course is the other event which will take place on December 18. The two events will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Phogat had last month registered her third consecutive win of her MMA career with a technical knockout win over Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov.

—IANS