I want to go to school, miss my friends: Kashmiri girl

Jammu :Hailing from Maharajpora in Srinagar, the Class 1 student who became popular after her direct appeal to Modi, told reporters after attending her online classes at her home that she is missing her friends.

"I want to go to the school," Irfan said. "I miss my friends a lot."

The student of Srinagar's Mintoo Circle school turned into instant internet sensation with a self shot video in which she was seen complaining to PM Modi about small children being overburdened with homework through online classes during the lockdown.





Taking note of her appeal, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said that the government will come up with a policy to lighten the burden of homework on School kids.

"The school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and a half hours for Classes 1 to 8, spread across two sessions.

"For Classes 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours," office of the LG of J&K tweeted.

"Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes.

"Concerned authorities to ensure the strict implementation. Homework upto Class 5 should be avoided.

"Authorities and schools to plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well"

"Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have."

