I want to dominate globally: Priyanka

Mumbai:�After making a mark in Bollywood, actress Priyanka Chopra is spreading her wings internationally through her music and TV show and has the intentions of dominating the global scene. Priyanka is managing her career both in Bollywood and Hollywood with an aplomb. Abroad she is busy with her American show "Quantico" while back home here in India she has a film - "Bajirao Mastani" up for release. "If I have to dominate globally then I have to pay the price for it... I have to manage things. It was my choice to do things that I am doing and be responsible towards it," Priyanka said. "It is a biggest show in the US. I am an Indian star first then an international personality," she said. Managing both huge projects - "Quantico" and "Bajirao Mastani" simultaneously - does take a toll on Priyanka's health but she is more happy that she is doing variety of work. "I am proud of all the work I am doing. It is exciting work that is coming out. I am physically tired. My mother says when you are young you should work very hard," she added. The "Fashion" actress is looking forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani". Priyanka said she was the first one to be cast in Bhansali's magnum opus. "I did the film for Sanjay sir and I have just followed him. I was the first person to be cast in this film. I was shooting for 'Mary Kom' and Sanjay sir told me about 'Bajirao Mastani' and he was clear he wanted me in it," she said. In this epic romance, Ranveer Singh plays Peshwa Bajirao and Deepika Padukone is Mastani while Priyanka essays the role of Kashibai. "I loved this character of Kashibai.. It is a heart breaking part. It was a challenge to do a film on a person on whom little information is available. People talk about this great love story (of Bajirao and Mastani) but what about the love of Kashibai," she said. "Except Bajirao, there was not much reference to the characters of Mastani and Kashibai. I was depended on Sanjay sir for this film," she added. Priyanka had previously done a special song in Bhansali's blockbuster film "Ram Leela". "I am a big fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is my third association with him and we are in talks about many more films," she adds. The historic saga is set to hit theatres on December 18.