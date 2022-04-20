I Want To Do A Bollywood Love Story: Jackie Chan

Mumbai: Action star Jackie Chan says he wants to do a Bollywood film that has elements of romance and dance.





The 62-year-old actor, who is in India to promote his upcoming film "Kung Fu Yoga", said he is tired of doing just action and would like to romance on-screen. "I want to do it (Hindi film). Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it (Bollywood film) but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It's one of my dream I want to do it (Bollywood film)," Jackie told reporters here at a promotional event of his upcoming film "Kung Fu Yoga".





The legendary actor arrived in the city this morning for the India promotions of his film that also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. "I would want to come again to India. I come here for film festivals, charity and for films. I know you all love me and even I love you all," he said.





PTI