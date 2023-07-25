I-T searches, assets seizure increased over the last three fiscals: Govt data

New Delhi: According to official data presented to Parliament on Tuesday, the number of groups searched by the Income Tax Department and the subsequent seizure of assets has exhibited a rising tendency over the last three financial years.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that during the 2022-23 fiscal year, the tax department conducted raids on 741 organisations and recovered assets totaling Rs 1,765.56 crore.

In a similar vein, the IT department conducted 686 raids and confiscated assets totaling Rs 1,159.56 crore during the 2021-22 fiscal year, up from 569 raids and Rs 880.83 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal year.—Inputs from Agencies