I-T search at Chettinad Group locations

Chennai: The Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday searched the business and residential premises of Chettinad Group of companies, said IT officials.

The searches are being carried out in about 50 premises here and in other states.

The Chettinad group has interests in cement, power, construction and others.





Last month JSW Infrastructure, part of the US$ 12 billion JSW Group said, it has completed the acquisition of Chettinad Group's port business.

This acquisition allows the JSW Infrastructure ownership and operational control of a deep draft international coal terminal and a bulk terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) near here as well as coal and bulk commodity terminal at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).

—IANS