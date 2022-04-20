I-T Ex-Officer Gets 10-Yr Jail In Bribery Case

Dehradun: A special CBI court has sentenced a former Income Tax officer to 10-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh in a bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Amrish Kumar Singh, then IT officer, on January 13, 2015 while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.

The agency took action after filing a case against the officer on January 12, 2015 based on the complaint against him. "The complainant alleged that he sold his Hospital in 2011. The officer was then looking after the IT scrutiny matters. He issued notice to the complainant in 2013 and 2014. When the complainant visited the IT office with his reply on January 6, 2015, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh," the CBI said. Of the bribery amount, the agency said, Rs one lakh was to be paid in January 2015 and the remaining in February 2015. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 12, 2015 and the charges were framed by the designated court on August 31, 2015. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him, the CBI added. --IANS