I-T dept seizes Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash from residence of AIADMK MLA's driver

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): Unaccounted cash of Rs 1 crore was recovered from the residence of Alagarsamy, the driver of AIADMK MLA R Chandrasekar, in an Income Tax raid.

The I-T raid was conducted at his residence in Trichy.

R. Chandrasekar, who has been an AIADMK legislator for the last 10 years in the Manapparai constituency in the Tiruchirappalli district, has now been selected as the AIADMK candidate for the third time in the constituency.

According to SP Jeyachandran, the Income Tax Department raided the residence of the close aide of Chandrasekhar on Sunday night.

One crore rupees kept without proper documents has been seized in a raid on the house of Alagarsamy (38) of Valasupatti, who has been working as a driver for a long time with Chandrasekar. There were a total of 20000 notes in the form of 500 rupee notes.

The I-T department also raided the houses of Thangapandiyan (56) from Valasupatti and Anand (32) alias Muruganantham from Kottaipatti, but found nothing.

Officers in three cars, led by Trichy Income Tax Co-Director Madan Kumar, split into three groups and raided the three places separately.

After receiving reports that money will be given to voters, the I-T department conducted the raids. (ANI)