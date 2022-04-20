I-T Dept Raids On Govt Functionaries In U'khand, UP

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence and office of four government functionaries in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

As per sources, the officials raided the residence/ business premises of Siddharth Nagar, a local body chairman, where they recovered Rs. 10 crore (approx) undisclosed cash. This crackdown has also revealed that search operations at the home and office of a Noida based officer were conducted where the officials stumbled upon unaccounted cash payment for purchase of immovable property worth over Rs. two crore in name of the officers' wife.

The IT Department officials raided the house address of an Uttarakhand PSU official, which led to evidence of misuse of position for seeking illegal gratification in collusion with contractor.

However, the IT Department also conducted searches relating to a group mainly involved in chit-fund businesses at 43 premises in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Kerala and six in Karnataka.

Earlier in April, the Income Tax Department carried out raids on properties belonging to a Karnataka minister as well as Karnataka Congress' women's wing president in various locations across the state.

Also, in a similar case, search on a General Manager of a state PSU in Uttarakhand led to substantial evidence of misuse of official position for seeking illegal gratification in collusion with a Rishikesh based contractor.