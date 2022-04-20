I should speak less now, jokes Salman

Mumbai:�Superstar Salman Khan, while keeping mum on the "rape remark" controversy, has joked he should talk less as these days whatever he says gets misinterpreted. The 50-year-old actor had courted controversy after he compared himself with a raped woman in an interview when quizzed about the gruelling shooting of his upcoming film "Sultan", drawing sharp reactions from all quarters. "I will not take much time because nowadays the less I speak the better it is," said Salman, in a jovial mood, here while addressing the inauguration of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. The actor is yet to apologise for his comments despite many political parties and National Commission for Women (NCW) demanding a public apology for his rape remarks. At IIFA, the "Kick" star will perform in the gala night besides his cross-border drama "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" being one of the front runners at the award nominations this year. The award ceremony, which has travelled to several continents over the past 17 years, will mark its 17th edition this year in the European city, which is hosting the three-day event.