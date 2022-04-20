I really admire KKR coach McCullum, says pacer Cummins

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders McCullumv pacer Pat Cummins has said he is happy to have head coach Brendon McCullum by his side as the team aims to win a third title.

Australian fast bowler Cummins, after serving his room-quarantine, will be joining the rest of his teammates at KKR in just a few days' time. KKR take on Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

"The first thing that I am really excited about is that I don't have to bowl to him (McCullum) anymore," Cummins told kkr.in.

"He was one of the best and most feared hitters I have come up against in my career. It can be the first ball of the match and he might be hitting over your head for a six."

Cummins said he admires former New Zealand skipper McCullum for his aggression.

"So, I am happy that he is in my team as a coach and that I don't have to bowl to him. He is someone I really admire for his fire.

"Whether it was his stint as the captain of the New Zealand team or his approach in the IPL clashes, I just love the way he goes about it. He really wants to put on the show and take the game on."

Bowling coach Kyle Mills said that Cummins is currently the best bowler in the world. Asked to react, Cummins said: "I feel the same about him as I do about Baz; again, an ex-player, an absolute master of his craft. He has got an incredible record for New Zealand. You don't get too many opportunities to work with totally different coaches.

"Now in Australia, we have got the same. We have coaches for different formats and then state teams. So, you might have two or three different coaches. But the opportunity to go and work with Kyle, who has played around the world, will definitely bring to me different things that I never thought about bowling before. So, yeah I am really excited to work with him."

