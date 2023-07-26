I possibly always use Gandhi Diary: Cong leader Dharmendra Rathore over Gudha's 'red diary' claim

Jaipur: "I possibly always use Gandhi Diary," Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore stated on Wednesday, days after dismissed Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha alleged that he seized the'red diary' during a raid by the ED and Income Tax Department at Rathore's residence in 2020.

Gudha said the'red diary' had evidence of financial misdeeds committed by the Ashok Gehlot regime. Hours after challenging the Congress government's effectiveness in reducing crimes against women, he was fired from his ministerial position on Friday.

Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Rathore responded to the allegations by saying, "I possibly always use Gandhi Diary and write my daily routine in it." "Three Gandhi Diaries were stolen from my home by the Income Tax Department. They have that on file," he stated.—Inputs from Agencies