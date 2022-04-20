I play a different role in 'Ok Jaanu': Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai:�Known for playing girl-next-door characters in her outings, Shraddha Kapoor says in her forthcoming film "Ok Jaanu" she will be seen in a different role. "Ok Jaanu", a Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's hit Tamil film "OK Kanmani", will see Shraddha reuniting with her "Aashiqui 2" co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor. "We have got loads of love for 'Aashiqui 2' and I hope that we get the same or more love with this film. I am excited about being a part of 'Ok Jaanu' as I loved the story and I feel it's an interesting character that I will be playing. It's different role for me," Shraddha told PTI. Without divulging much about her role, the 27-year-old actress, who recently begun shooting for the film, said they will be sharing a different equation this time in the movie. "It's nice to be sharing screen space with him (Aditya) again. I enjoy his company very much. He is a very talented actor. This time we have touched different characters, so it's interesting to get into the skin of that." The film will mark the return of director Shaad Ali, whose last outing was box-office dud "Kill Dil". It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is expected to hit theatres by year end. Shraddha said Shaad approached her for the film. "I met Shaad, whose 'Saathiya' I just love. He told me that he is going to make the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film 'OK Kanmani'. So, he asked me to watch the film and give my feedback. I loved the film and I told him I would love to do it." Meanwhile, Shraddha's latest outing "Baaghi", which released last week, is doing a good business at the box-office. An elated Shraddha said she always knew that the fil�� �m will click with the audience. "When I read this script, I knew that people will enjoy this film. I had a good feeling about our film. I am glad that we all kept our expectation grounded but it's nice that the film has done so well in the opening weekend." Asked whether the box office numbers affect her, she said, "I really don't understand much about the business part of the filmmaking. For me, it's just a reflection that so many people have gone and watched the film. It feels really good that people want to watch my films." The "Ek Villain" actress will begin shooting for "Half Girlfriend" opposite Arjun Kapoor from next month. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.