I never said all men are rapists, says Nandita Das

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nandita Das recently received drew flak for a comment she later clarified for not having made at all. Reportedly, the social media went viral with one of her statements which said that 'all men are rapists'. The actress however took to micro-blogging site Twitter to clarify that she never said such a thing, and she was being misquoted. Nandita posted: �I'm being falsely quoted Never said all men are rapists. What kind of a stupid generalisation is that? sad that 1 have to even explain this.� After 'all men are rapists' quote went viral, Nandita Das hashtag started trending on Twitter, which made the actress annoyed and compelled her to tweet about her clarification, reportedly.