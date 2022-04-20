I Never Needed To Prove To Anyone My Love For India: Akshay

New Delhi: Responding to criticism of his holding a Canadian citizenship, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday expressed disappointment that his citizenship issue was dragged into needles controversy and said that all these years, he never needed to prove to anyone his love for India.

In a post on social media, Akshay, who has faced criticism from several quarters for calling himself a deshbhakt' (patriot) and yet not turning out to vote when the entire Mumbai voted on April 29, said that while he had never denied that he held a Canadian passport, it was equally true that he had never visited canada in the last seven years. 'I work in India and pay all my taxes in india,'Akshay tweeted.

In his post, Akshay, who has been making headlines ever since he interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said,'I really don't understand interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport.----

It is also eaually true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India.'

'While all these years, i have never needed to prove my love for india to anyone. I find it disappointing that my citizenship is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal , legal, non political and of no consequence to others,' he said. The 'Rustom' star said that he would likel to continue contributing in his small way to the causes that he believe in and 'make India stronger and stronger'. Akshay has been in the eye of a storm when , on being asked by a reporter why he did not vote for 17th Lok Sabha, he evaded the question by saying, "Chaliye, chaliye."UNI