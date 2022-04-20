I Need A Dog Not A Man: Nargis Fakhri

Mumbai: She has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor-producer Uday Chopra, but actress Nargis Fakhri says she is not longing to have a man in her life. When the actress stumbled upon a post that read "When a dog sees its owner, its brain secretes the same substances as ours when we are in love" on micro-blogging site Twitter, the actress tweeted: "Aww, I need a dog not a man." On the big screen, Nargis will soon be seen in "Banjo" along with Riteish Deshmukh. Anupam Kher gets on Iron Throne of 'Game of Thrones' Who will rule the seven kingdoms in fantasy TV series "Game of Thrones", and who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne still remains a mystery. But it seems veteran actor Anupam Kher has already claimed his right to the throne -- courtesy technology. Some days ago Anupam had shared an image of himself perhaps after a workout session. He is seen in black shorts and a vest. And soon several morphed photographs with the background swapped with different locations, including the famous Iron Throne, surfaced on the virtual world. The actor, who recently finished shooting for his 500th film "The Big Sick" in New York, found humour in it. Retweeting an image, Anupam posted: "Thank you for working so hard on my Instagram picture. It makes me feel loved and important." Inspired by novelist George R.R. Martin's bestselling series, "Game of Thrones" narrates a gripping story of seven kingdoms and royals vying for the Iron throne. It weaves together various emotions -- love, politics, revenge, hatred and value of family -- into a bloody tale which has caught the fancy of audiences across the globe. Rasika Dugal to host a TV show Actress Rasika Dugal, known for her performances in "Qissa" and "Kshay", will be hosting a TV show "Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik" along with famous author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik. It's a mythological chat show where Rasika, who was last seen in TV show "Dariba Diaries", will be seen talking about epics Ramayana and Mahabharata. "I have always been interested in storytelling -- particularly oral traditions. Which stories are told, how they are told and how they are passed on. What is beautiful about stories is that they are, perhaps accidentally, infused with the morality, politics, the imagination or maybe even the aspirations of the person telling it and the person listening to it," Rasika said in a statement. She added: "So in that sense, no two stories can be the same. And Indian mythology is a plethora of stories. Every story is so layered and detailed. With every small detail leading you to another story and you feel like you are caught in this chakravyuh of stories and you don't want to look for a way out."