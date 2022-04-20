I love sports, says Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone says she loves to watch as well as play sports, and is also growing to get passionate for the sport of cricket. �I love sports. I love soccer, it�s one of my favourite sports, but with cricket it�s something I�ve grown to be passionate about, it�s something that I enjoy watching,� Sunny said at an event for the Chennai Swaggers team for the Box Cricket League here. �I played sports ever since I was very little, I played soccer, I was part of the ping-pong team, I played volleyball, basketball and played a lot of sports growing up,� she added. Sunny is the owner of the Chennai Swaggers team which comprises of the likes of popular television actors such as Rithwik Dhanjani, Mouni Roy and Sangram Singh, among others. Numerous other teams of the Ekta Kapoor-backed league have been conducting practice sessions and interactions with the media on them. About her plans as an owner for the team, Sunny said: �I�m looking forward to see the Chennai Swaggers kicking b*tt and hopefully winning some games. The plan is to win as many games as possible this year. I love being around sports, and I�ve always enjoyed it, being a motivator, cheering them (players) up, getting them off the ground, getting them angry to want to play and win, getting them hyped up�. Sunny, who was last seen on the silver screen in Milap Zaveri�s sex comedy film �Mastizaade�, next has films like �One Night Stand� and �Beiimaan Love� in her kitty.