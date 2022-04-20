I-League: Real Kashmir Seek Home Comfort Against Indian Arrows

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC would be looking to overturn their slump in form against Indian Arrows in an I-League clash here on Monday. After getting beaten in their last two matches, Kashmir would look to get full three points against the foreigner-less Arrows.

RKFC''s two losses, 2-1 against Churchill Brothers and 1-0 against Punjab FC, pushed them down to the eighth spot in the standings with 15 points from 11 matches.

A win against the All Indian Football Federation''s (AIFF) developmental side would move them back within the top four.

The Arrows approach the match on the back of a 1-3 defeat against East Bengal. They are at the bottom of the 11-team league, with just eight points from 12 games, having one only twice this season.

Dave Robertson coached RKFC would fancy their chances of beating a young Arrows team. They would be buoyed by the return to their home, the TRC Ground, after playing six consecutive matches, travelling all over the country.

Despite their defeat against Churchill, what would have gladdened Robertson was the goal from Robin Singh. The out of favour India international signed on loan from ISL team Hyderabad FC in the January transfer window.

His strike, though on a losing cause, was his first for the club, since joining Kashmir.

Centre back Mason Robertson has been an instrumental player for RKFC, scoring goals to help the team win four of their 11 matches played so far.

Mason, together with Gnohere Krizo and Kaullum Higginbotham, have been the driving force of RKFC''s forward line.

