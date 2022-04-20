I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC sign defender Deepak Devrani

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed experienced defender Deepak Devrani for the upcoming I-League season. The defender, who is born and brought up in New Delhi, is a two-time I-League champion.

Last season, he was a mainstay at TRAU FC, the I-League team from Manipur. The 27-year-old defender started his career with the All India Football Federation developmental squad Pailan Arrows and has represented India in under-16, under-19 and under-23 age categories.

After his stint at Pailan Arrows, he moved to Sporting Clube de Goa. He also represented, Minerva Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, and TRAU FC in the I-League. He has also played at FC Pune City, in the Indian Super League.

"I want to complete my hat-trick I League win with Gokulam Kerala FC. I believe the team can do this with the squad they have. I will work hard to achieve it and present a much-awaited trophy to Kerala football fans," said Deepak.

He won his maiden I-League title with Mohun Bagan while playing for them on loan from FC Pune City. His breakthrough season was with Minerva Punjab FC, where he won the I-League and played more than 25 matches in two seasons.

