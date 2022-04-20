I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC Appoint New Goalkeeping Coach

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have appointed Mihir Sawant as goalkeeping coach for the upcoming I-League season.

"It is a great pleasure to come down to Kerala, where people carry the sport in their heart. I believe this is a great opportunity for me to work for Malabarians," said Mihir as per the club's official website.

"I have already attended training sessions and everything is going extremely well. We have already set our targets and that is to win the I-league and IFA Shield," he added.

Mihir is an AFC Level-3 license holder and was a former I-League goalkeeper. As a player, he has played for Dempo SC, Vasco, and Mohemmadans SC. The 33-year-old coach is based at Pune and has coached Jamshedpur FC (reserve team), Churchill Brothers, and Fateh Hyderabad FC.

He is the youngest goalkeeper coach in I-League and the youngest to hold the Level-3 goalkeeping coaching license. "We welcome Mihir Sawant to Gokulam Kerala FC. His is a young but experienced goalkeeping coach in the country. We wish him the best for the upcoming season," said B. Ashok Kumar, CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Recently, the club had signed former Ghanaian national team player Mohammed Awal for the upcoming I-League season slated to start from January 9 next year.

Awal has played for Ghana's national team in the Africa Cup of Nations and he was there in the Ghana World Cup qualification squad. He has also played international friendly matches for Ghana.—IANS