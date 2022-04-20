I know what soldiers or their families go through: Anushka

New Delhi: (PTI) Actress Anushka Sharma says she understands the emotional moments a soldier's family go through as her father fought for the country during the Kargil war. Referring to the controversy surrounding her last release "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", the 28-year-old actress said those fighting on the border are least concerned about release of a film featuring a Pakistani actor as it hardly makes any difference to the actual situation.





"I will share a personal experience, my father was posted in Jammu & Kashmir during the Kargil war. I remember my mom sitting in front of television throughout the day reading tickers which had name of the martyrs. I know what soldiers or their families go through. "During the whole 'Ae Dil...' controversy I could understand the sentiment of the people, but I knew the person, who is fighting on the border, is least affected by the release of a film. The soldiers are dealing with an actual issue and release of a movie is negligible in front of that," she told a session at Agenda Aaj Tak here.





The "Sultan" star said people should raise these issues only if they are capable of making a significant difference to the 'situation'. "Being a soldiers daughter I understand that what they are doing is the real deal. But me giving statement on the issue is of no significance. "I find it really cheap when people talk about an issue just for the sake of talking and are not making any difference to the actual situation," she added.





Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged high-voltage protests against the release of Karan Johar's directorial venture featuring Fawad Khan. The party vociferously demanded a ban on Pakistani actors and artistes in the Indian film industry after the Uri terror attack, which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers. However, the protest was called off after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mediated talks between the MNS chief and the filmmakers. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film crossed the Rs 100 mark within a week of its worldwide opening.





PTI