I have had body issues for a long time: Ileana D'Cruz

Mumbai:�Ileana D'Cruz has revealed she does feel the pressure of looking perfect always as an actress. The "Barfi" star said she struggled to accept her "unusual" body type and has dealt with issues for a very long time. "There was a point when I was super skinny. And I have had body issues for very long. I was at my lightest weight and even then I felt 'Oh my God I am so fat.' I am not too open about my body type. I have an unusual body type," Ileana told PTI. "I've reached a phase now where I am like, 'you know what, I am not super happy with the way I look, but I am ready to work at it. I am not going to obsess over it'." Ileana has acted in Hindi films like "Main Tera Hero", "Phata Poster Nikla Hero" and "Happy Ending". When asked if there is added pressure as an actress to look at her best always, Ileana said, "Absolutely. When going out, I look in the mirror, like any other normal girl, and feel 'I look alright'. Then I get slammed by paparazzi. I say to myself why do I look so different in photographs." In such situations, the actress feels it is best to not succumb to what others think and be assured of one's own personality. "It becomes a little bit of an obsession. I am only human. It is very important to try and not think what others think about you. You should be happy the way you are." The 28-year-old actress, however, says she has nothing against models who are curvy and are talked about and insists it all boils down to how confident people are about themselves irrespective of the body type. "I love the fact that there are curvy models out there who are taking up the limelight. They have nothing against women who are skinny, that's just the way they are," she said. Ileana will be next seen in "Rustom" opposite Akshay Kumar.