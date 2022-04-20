I have given enough of myself: Selena Gomez

Los Angeles: Pop star Selena Gomez has revealed she is trying to live her life more out of the spotlight as she has "given enough" of herself. The 22-year-old singer, who previously had high-profile romances with pop star Justin Bieber and DJ Zedd, said she would now like to be more private, reported Hollywood Life. "I think I've given enough of myself, if that makes sense," Selena said. "I feel within my music and even how I handle myself in interviews, I think people think they know but really they don't. In a way, I like to keep myself a little private but at the same time, people do assume things and take pictures and stuff." The "Come and Get It" hitmaker, however, is not worried about expressing herself in her music and addressed her split from the "Boyfriend" hitmaker in one of her tracks on her new album. "When it comes to my music, I did record a song on the album that is going to be about the subject I went through because I do think I should acknowledge it. But it's beautiful." PTI