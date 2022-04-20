I have a knack of choosing wrong people: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi:�Taking a swipe at her former boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and their controversial legal tussle, actress Kangana Ranaut today said that she does not understand why people have to approach lawyers to resolve the differences in their relationship. Kangana and Hrithik have been embroiled in a nasty spat since the former called her "Krrish 3" co-star "a silly ex", prompting the 42-year-old star to slap her with a legal notice asking her to apologise and clear the air about their affair which he firmly refutes. A defiant Kangana, 28, had said she was not a "dim-witted" teenager and refused to apologise. She instead shot off a counter-notice to Hrithik warning him to take back his notice or face a criminal case. Sharing her view on marriage and relationships during a session at the CII-Young India here, Kangana said, "In today's world marriages have different meaning. We don't depend on a man for money or social standing. Women are fairly independent, seeking somebody who can treat them nicely. "But I still don't understand the whole legality of this process. When it just does not work, why do people have to go to lawyers, that's a bit unfair because everything is changing and you can grow out of a relationship. I am not making laws so I can't do anything about it and have to follow them," the actress said hinting at her ongoing legal battle with her ex. When asked if she has faith in the Indian judiciary system, Kangana laughed and said, "I have to believe in the legal system. What can you do when you are slapped with a notice because for all you know they can take you to jail!" At one time during the chat session, the "Queen" actress jokingly acknowledged that she has a "knack of choosing wrong people" in her life, evoking laughter and applause from the audience.