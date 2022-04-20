I Had Quit Union Ministry, Not Removed: Kalraj

Lucknow: Asserting that BJP will continue to rule the country for next few decades, senior BJP leader and former union minister Kalraj Mishra today declined being sacked from the Union cabinet recently claiming that he had himself offered to quit. "I had met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and they were very impressed with my performance in the MSME ministry. But as I have crossed 75 years of age, I offered to quit the Union ministry as per the party's norms. Both PM and Mr Shah appreciated my act though," he said, adding that he had offered to resign the day he turned 75, but the leadership wanted him to continue till the UP Assembly polls hence he obeyed their orders. "Everyone has hailed my performance as the Union minister and even appreciated my hold on the ministry. It is wrong to say that I was removed due to my bad performance in the ministry," he claimed. Talking to UNI here, Mr Mishra, who had held several important posts in the party as well as in the government both at the Centre and UP, said that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there is no contest for the BJP." The opposition has broken down as they have nothing to say on the good works of the NDA government and I am confident that in 2019, NDA will get more support from the people in the entire country," he added. Claiming about the good governance of the Modi government, he said," this NDA government is a pro-poor government which had enhanced the self respect of 'Aam Admi'. It is a record of sort that 32 crore people have opened their bank account during the last three years of this government while loans amounting to Rs 64,000 crore have been disbursed by the financial institutions." Appreciating the social security schemes launched by the Centre, Mr Mishra, who is the BJP MP from Deoria in UP, said PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima and Atal Pension have given the poor of the country a ray of hope on their future. He said that the Mudra Yojana has also benefited around 8 crore people mostly youths to become an entrepreneur. "The Ujjawala and PM Awas schemes have boosted the lifeline of the poor in the country while the cleanliness campaign launched by the government has a target to make all the villages ODF by 2022," he added. However, supporting the demonetisation drive launched on November 8 last year by PM Modi, he said it was taken on the right direction besides the introduction of GST regime has turned the entire economy of the country into one country one tax era. " In GST there is an initial hiccup but it will go smooth as the days passes and traders would get accustomed to it," he said. The former Union minister also lauded the Union government on the International front saying that the way Dokhlam issue was resolved it shows how this NDA government was working without bowing to any pressure. He also said that surgical strikes in the terrorist camps in the neighbouring country proves that India will never compromise with the external and internal security of the country. UNI