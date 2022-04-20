I had gone alone, people joined the caravan towards the living destination: Yogesh Verma

Meerut (The Hawk): A monthly meeting was organized at the Samajwadi Party district office in which a large number of Samajwadi Party officials, public representatives, special invitees, who recently joined the SP, former legislator Yogesh Verma and wife Mayor Sunita Verma reached the monthly meeting at the district office. Former MLA Yogesh Verma, who reached the monthly meeting for the first time after joining the Samajwadi Party, he was present in the meeting of Mayor Sunita Verma, District President Chaudhary Rajpal Singh, third time Metropolitan President Adil Chaudhary, senior youth leader of Western Uttar Pradesh Atul Pradhan, City District office-bearers, including MLA Rafiq Ansari, councilors and activists welcomed the garlands with flower garlands. The meeting was chaired by District President Chaudhary Rajpal Singh, which was moderated by City MLA Rafiq Ansari. District President Chaudhary Rajpal Singh discussed three proposals, including the preparations for the upcoming Panchayat elections to be held in March-April, 2022 Assembly elections. She will celebrate the birth anniversary of Kokila Mrs. Sarojini Naidu on the occasion of National Women's Day on February 13. The meeting talked about taking a pledge to surround the current state government in the current government by creating socialist circle. At the same time, the current situation of the city MLA Rafiq Ansari during his address is a reminder of the days of emergency. While congratulating the newly appointed District Executive, Atul Pradhan hoped that with the arrival of Yogesh Verma, the Samajwadi Party district organization will be strengthened. Where the police harassing socialists at the behest of drunk leaders of power has forgotten this. That we are accustomed to socialist struggle by following the path of our ideal Honorable Mulayam Singh Yadav, we have faced such harassment many times. These governments keep on coming, no matter how many cases the administration has filed, voicing against wrong policies will not stop, when the Akhilesh government comes again in 2022, then every case of socialist oppression will be returned with interest.



I awaken some to make you wake up, make Akhilesh Yadav chief minister again in 2022

Former legislator Yogesh Verma reached the Samajwadi district office monthly meeting with wife Mayor Sunita Verma, while thanking all the officials and workers present in the meeting at the beginning of the speech, where the time is very short, put full emphasis Hoon ko ko tum wake up In 2022, make National President Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister. It is said that the struggle of former District Panchayat President Atul Pradhan is known by everyone, the only SP MLA in the district, Rafiq Ansari, who is a strong leader as well as a sympathizer, is a sympathizer of the people. Congratulating Shahid Abbasi, who won the municipal executive election, he congratulated Ikramuddin, saying that both the Samajwadi Party candidates won and defeated the intentions of those who defeated the socialists with full force in the cloak of power. Was. Talking about Kishan Jatav joining SP with him, what was the condition of the police of Kishan Jatav at the time of his atrocities with me that he had to be taken on a stretcher, taking the names of companions Pradeep Shabbir, Amit Rao, Chandna etc. told that These are people who have spent 6 months in prison with me. Where have I come in Samajwadi Party influenced by the policies of National President Akhilesh Yadav, who are doing anti-people work to raise voice against the oppression of the people. Whereas, the party's membership was taken on 16th, but the real membership has been received today when I reached the monthly meeting of the district office and was given so much respect by fellow workers. Today I proclaim this forum that I will get this To repay the feeling of respect and love, Yogesh Verma is not willing to go to jail as many times as this dictatorial government wants to raise voice against the atrocities on people of every class, including every socialist partner. So, see if I want to commit another crime, I am ready but I will not stop raising my voice against the oppression