I Had An Incomplete Love Story: Vidya Balan

Mumbai: She is eagerly waiting for the release for her latest venture 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' and during a one-on-one with the Indian Express, actress Vidya Balan revealed that she had an incomplete love story in real life. Happily married to the managing director of Disney India, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan articulated that she is happy that her former love story remained incomplete and she has no regrets about it. However, the actress neither disclosed the name of her ex-flame nor shared any details about her incomplete love story. Talking about 'Humari Adhuri Kahani', the actress, who plays the lead role in the film, said that the film is special for her as she is at peace after doing it. Today, films with a happy ending have become monotous and her upcoming incomplete love story will stand out in the crowd, she added. Sharing about the romantic movies she loves to watch, Vidya said that she likes intense and mature love stories and not teenage romance. 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' will be hitting the theatres this Friday, on June 12. Besides Vidya Balan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.