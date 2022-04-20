I got married too young: Jada Pinkett Smith

London: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith thinks she was too young when she married Will Smith in 1997 at the age of 25. The 43-year-old actress said she would urge their children, Jaden, 16, and Willow, 14, not to settle down so early in life, reported Female First. The "Matrix" star also thanked her husband for making the marriage work. "Thank God I have a husband who is just a gangster partner because can you imagine taking that road together from 25 to 44? Woo! We have travelled. You've got to be strong. It takes work." PTI