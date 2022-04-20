I drank loads of water to lose weight: Khloe Kardashian

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed she drinks five litres of water a day. Khloe, 30, said she lost weight after she switched to good old-fashioned diet and exercise, reported People magazine. "I had to train myself to drink more water. I drink like 5 liters of water a day. I work out almost every day. I go to a trainer five days a week, and on the weekends, I do cardio and whatever I want to do," she said. "I kind of eat what I want, but in portion control, which I never knew before. It's really hard. You have to train your body to eat less. Your eyes are bigger than your stomach," she added. PTI