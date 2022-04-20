I don�t need your taxi - new dialogue �Piku� promo

Mumbai: The makers of �Piku� are leaving no stone unturned in building more anticipation among people. And have been teasing movie goers with little snippets from the film. Now we have the seventh dialogue promo, which is as hilarious as the previous ones. Check it out here: The film slated to hit the big screen on May 8, has Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan on board. And one can very well anticipate some really good performances from them. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar certainly comes across as a family comedy drama and it�s just a matter of time, when people flock theatres and multiplexes to watch the flick.