I don't want any post, I only want to unite oppn parties: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reiterated that he did not want any post in the INDIA alliance, and only wanted to unite all the opposition parties.



Nitish Kumar made the remarks to mediapersons while visiting the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

“I do not wish to get a post. I am repeatedly saying to give responsibility to others. I just want to unite every opposition party. I want to do work in the interest of everyone,” the Chief Minister said.



Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had said that any one could become the connevor of the INDIA opposition alliance.



Also addressing the reporters on Monday, Tejashwi said: "There is a possibility of making multiple conveners according to the regions. The mood of the country is something different now. Change will take place in the Centre. Our meeting of INDIA is scheduled in Mumbai where everything will be clear. We all are united and some more parties may join us in Mumbai."



The third meeting of the alliance will take place in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday.

