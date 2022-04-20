I don't need to prove myself to anyone: Himesh Reshammiya

Mumbai: Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya says he is in a position in his career where he does not need to prove his caliber to anyone and just focus on taking his music a notch higher.



Himesh, who is up with a new album "Aap Se Mausiiquii", says with a hit track record of more than 500 songs, he now wants to focus on exclusivity than being in the number race with other musicians.



"Right now, I don't need to prove anything with my music. I just need to get it right. Till the time I don't get it right, I don't let it come out in the market. I keep working. I have a track record of more than 650 hit songs, 115 films, so there is nothing to prove," Himesh told PTI in an interview.



"It (the brand) has to be maintained. I just have to live up to the expectations of the audience, that is the reason I've been very choosy," he adds.



With new singles coming out in the market every month, Himesh, who has truncated his work over the years, does not feel insecure.



"I don't feel insecure being exclusive. I've over the years introduced so many singers and composers. That is very important. I can't do 35 films a year which I used to do then. It is not possible now. The scenario has changed."



"You can't be doing quantity. In the initial phase when you have to make a mark, you have to do quantity but after that you have to become exclusive," the 43-year-old artist said.



Himesh has joined hands with label T-Series for his new album, which will have 10 original songs and videos.



The "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" composer says the idea to do this album, which is a follow up to his 2006 super-hit "Aap Kaa Suroor", was decided when he met lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Bhushan Kumar.



"I had a lot of songs which I felt if they come in an album they can become bigger hits than in films. Once the creative satisfaction was there we decided to go with the concept of the videos. I am really happy people are appreciating it," he said.



While the composer agrees that it is not easy for a full-fledged album to survive, he does feel if one samples his or her music before bringing to the fans it guarantees the album's success to an extent.



"I am very conscious of first sampling the music and then getting it out for fans. Once I was sure of these compositions, I went into the album. I had sampled these songs with 3,000 people. I got 26-27 songs out of which I selected these 10. Then we made 15 different remixes and now we are ready."





PTI



