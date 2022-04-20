I Don't Need Friends: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: During a candid interview with The Hindustan Times, Kangana revealed that she is not a friendly person and doesn't feel the need to make friends. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' star likes spending time with her family and is very attached to her sister Rangoli. She is just 28 and has won two national awards for her acting skills, yet she seems to be quite down to earth. After hogging the limelight in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', Kangana doesn't fails to acknowledge her co-star R Madhavan's role in it. Talking about the film, Ranaut said that it's a love story revolving around two lovers and not a women centric film. The movie is getting an overwhelming response at theatres and is expected to touch the 100 crore mark.