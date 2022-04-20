I don't endorse infidelity, marriage is sacred: Deepika Padukone

She remained tight-lipped when her women empowerment video 'My Choice' was being criticized on social media platforms, and now after a month, Deepika Padukone finally speaks up. Expressing her disappointment over the negative reactions, the 'Piku' actress, during an interview with Anupama Chopra, stated that she doesn't support infidelity and marriage is sacred for her. Deepika also revealed that she herself didn't agree with a couple of lines in the video, but she did it to convey the bigger message. The Bollywood actress, who is presently basking in the glory of success, now wants to venture into Hollywood industry. She feels that Hollywood industry is different from Bollywood and thus, she is quite excited to try the new industry. Her upcoming film 'Piku', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in lead roles, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 8.