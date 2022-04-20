I don't care about a few as whole country loves me: Sania

New Delhi: She has always found her stupendous success on court go hand-in-hand with controversies off it and that is precisely the reason why Sania Mirza is hardly bothered about what a few people have to say about her. Call it coincidence but both of her US Open titles were preceded by unwanted controversies. Her US Open women's doubles title two days back, came after a court petition by an athlete, who questioned her selection for prestigious Khel Ratna award. Last year too before her US Open mixed doubles title with Bruno Soares, a politician had opposed the move of making her the Brand Ambassador of newly-created state of Telangana. "I actually don't care," Sania told PTI during an exclusive interview on her arrival from New York today. "I don't read newspapers very often. I just try and play tennis. I try to perform the best and that gives me the pleasure. That's what I know how to do best. I am fortunate enough to be good at what I do, so I come back with victories. Besides that I don't pay attention to what a few people have to say, I know that rest of the country loves me," the Hyderabadi said. In the past too, she has had endured many controversies, several needless ones. Sania has enjoyed a lot success with Martina Hingis since joining forces this March last and she says that her partnership with the Swiss great will continue in the next season. "Yes, we are going to play next year as well," she said but is not sure whether she would like to continue playing mixed doubles with Brazilian Bruno Soares, with whom she won 2014 US Open. "At this point, I am not sure about Bruno, we have to see a few things." Talking about their dominating run in the US Open, where they did not drop a single set en route to win, Sania said,"We have been playing well. Hard court is something we both like playing, it's my favorite surface. We kept getting better at every match and that is how we won the tournament." Sania and Martina have won four titles this season and have not lost many sets. They have consistently gone deep into the main draws of several other tournaments. Asked what still can be added to their partnership, the 28-year-old-said, there are a few things. "I can definitely improve my net play and Martina can improve from the back of the court. We are already number one team and I am number one individually as well but there is always room for improvement."