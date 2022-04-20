I Do Not Deserve Nobel Peace Prize, Says Imran Khan

Islamabad: Close on the heels of some Pakistani politicians suggesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved Nobel Peace prize for liberating India Air Force Wg Cdr Abhinandan, the cricketer-turned-politician himself tweeted on Monday that he is "not worthy" of the coveted honour. "I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize," Mr Khan tweeted.

But he went onto say- "The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent". Close on the heels on Pulwama terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 23 threw a challenge to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honourably by bringing to justice the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack and also fight poverty. Mr Modi also had dared Imran Khan to stick to his own words as a true 'Pathan'. Recalling his first telephone talk with Khan after his poll victory in 2018, Mr Modi said, 'I had told him you are from the world of sports. Come let India and Pakistan get their act together and fight poverty and illiteracy." 'In response, he had told me that he (Imran) is a son of a Pathan and he will always speak the truth and also do things in the right manner. Thus, the time has come for him to prove his own words,' he added. 'Aaj Pakistan ke pradhan mantri ke shabdoan ko kasauti pe kasne ki jarurat hai. (Time has come for him to prove his own words) Let me see whether he can prove to be truthful to his own words,' the Prime Minister had said at a public rally at Tonk in Rajasthan recently. UNI