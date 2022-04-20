I Didn't Sign TNA Because They Can't Pay: Alberto Del Rio

Bengaluru: Seven-time WWE world heavyweight champion Alberto Del Rio today said he did not sign up with 'TNA' because the company simply does not have the wherewithal to pay wrestlers as WWE does. "At the end of the day you can love what you do, but you have to be rewarded. If somebody wants to have me in their organisation, they have to pay me, and there is no other place like WWE, which is a major league of progress and growth. TNA does not have the wherewithal as WWE does," he told PTI in an interview. Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is a privately held American professional wrestling promotion based in Nashville, Tennessee. Alberto was in the city as part of his three-day visit to India, which began on July 7. Before flying down here, Alberto landed in Kolkata and met his fans and interacted with them. He participated in Kolkata's local football action with the East Bengal football club. Asked about the reason for making WWE comeback, Alberto said it is the most important wrestling company in the world, which treats wrestlers nicely and creates global superstars. "I had the opportunity to work for all the prestigious wrestling companies around the world in different countries, but there is no other place like WWE. I like the way they treat us and the places we go. You become a global superstar," he said. Asked how he remained fit before making a WWE comeback, Alberto said since he is India, he is able to spend just 60 to 90 minutes in the gym, but spends a lot of time there when he is not travelling. "In India I am so busy and hence I am able to do 60 to 90 minutes of training in gyms. I have been eating less too," he added. Alberto, who played cricket with the city kids yesterday, said he did not understand the sport, but enjoyed playing with the kids. "I really do not know anything about cricket, but people enlightened me about the rules and regulations governing the sport. I really enjoyed the game I played with the kids. It was amazing," he said. Alberto had the chance to work with the Great Khali at WWE, but said they are not friends. "I know who Khali is. We worked together in WWE. It is just we were never friends, and hence I have no interest in meeting or seeing him or even talk to him," he said. On Bollywood, Alberto said he does not know anything about Hindi films."I really don't know any actors or actresses. I have never seen an Indian move, but I know it is pretty big and there is a lot of money," he said. Alberto said though he is focussed on wrestling, he would love to act in Bollywood film if an offer comes his way. "Oh yeah, definitely. I am focussed on my wrestling career but in future, if somebody invites me to be a part of one of the films, of course I would love to do it," he said.