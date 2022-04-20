I challenge Vijayvargia to name who he is referring to as 'bhaipo': MP Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata (The Hawk): The TMC is repeatedly hardening its stand against the BJP as the election date in Bengal draws near. And the main target of the TMC is BJP's Bengal observer.

Going ballistic on the BJP and in particular against its national general secretary Kailash Viyajvargia, TMC MP Kunal Ghosh challenged the BJP leader in charge of Bengal to shut up or name the person he refers to as 'bhaipo' (nephew).

The MP, who was present with fellow party MP Nadimul Haque went hammer and tongs against the Vijayvargia for his personal attacks on TMC's "young turk and MP".

"Yesterday (on Saturday), Kailash Vijayvargia ji made personal attacks on a youth MP from our party. He is targeting our youth leader for all his attacks. BJP is afraid of our youth leader. He is using the term 'bhaipo' (nephew). We want to tell all these leaders that if they have the guts and gumption then they should name the person. Do not spread canards. I'm challenging Vijayvargia ji to name the person. Don't act like a coward. There is a limit to character assassination. Our leader is young and doing good work. Why are you after him?"

The TMC leader said that the party believes in development. "In Bengal, we have a good health infrastructure, women welfare and communal harmony. We want dialogue on development but the party at the Centre is not able to counter our developmental projects. Instead, they are trying to impose upon us the anti-people policies. They are resorting to lies, fake news and rumours to destabilise the government here," said Ghosh.

Ghosh, who had been a co-accused in the Sarada case also raked up the topic saying: "In September this year, like earlier, I wrote to the CBI chief for a joint interrogation with Mukul Roy on Sarada. But that has not happened yet. On one hand you talk of the Sarada scam and on the other you make Mukul Roy national vice-president of the party."

Attacking Vijayvargiya further on corruption, Ghosh said, "Akash Vijayvargia, son of Kailash ji and an MLA from Madhya Pradesh, clubbed civic workers there with a bat in hand. He was booked under IPC Sections 353, 294, 506, 147 and 148. Your son is a gunda (rogue) and you come to preach us? And, who is Subhranshu Roy? Whose son is he?"

Not falling back to attack the CPM on corruption and misrule in Bengal, Ghosh said, "We have seen how the two of Bengal's stalwarts Prafulla Chandra Sen (former Congress CM) and Atulya Ghosh (Congress) were said to have bought Stephen House. The Left leaders had gone hammer and tongs over this corruption charge. Ultimately, it turned out to be false. BJP and the CPM jointly attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Ghandhi from the Shaheed Minar dais in 1988 for corruption in Bofors case. It also turned out to be a false allegation. And, they are playing the same game in Bengal by attacking our youth leader.`` He said the syndicate raj in Bengal is a creation of the Left regime and not the TMC.

Meanwhile, at another press meet, Left Front leader and Politburo member Biman Bose talked about why they are targeting the TMC as their main opposition. On being pointed out that Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI (M-L) had opined that in Bengal the prime target of Left should be the BJP and not TMC. Bose said, "The CPI(M-L) in Bihar may have their own interpretation to the political scenario here. But the Leftists in Bengal do not agree with it. We are of the view that BJP practices communalism openly but we have also come across evidence that the TMC is also practicing it in the sly. They are in power. And quite obviously they are responsible for bringing in the saffron party in Bengal. Even our former chief minister Jyoti Basu too believed that. We cannot forget that. We have also seen that many times TMC and the BJP have been hand in gloves."