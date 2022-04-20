I Can Now Choose My Roles: Kangana

Kolkata: "I am now in a position to choose roles. I did not have so many offers before 'Queen', but now things have changed a lot," Kangana told reporters here. The 28-year-old model-turned-actress recently won the best actress award at the National Film Awards for the 2014 film 'Queen'. She will next be seen in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', which releases on May 22. Taking the story of the 2011 film 'Tanu Weds Manu' forward, the sequel is the love story of a couple, who has been married for the last four years and is now on the verge of divorce. "This kind of a love story on contemporary marriage has not been done before. It has a subtle and relatable humour," Kangana said. Asked about her own marriage plans, the actress said she is in a dilemma on the subject. "My views are very fluctuating. I have very contradictory takes on the subject. Dating is easier while marriage is hard work. You see your friends having early divorces and on the other hand you see your parents having a successful marriage," she said.